

Jordan Bell laughed at the fake jersey on social media, but the business of game-used merchandise isn’t always funny. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Buyer beware.

Fanatics, a popular online shop for sports merchandise looks to have been caught red-handed selling what Golden State Warriors rookie Jordan Bell pointed out a phony “game-worn” jersey. A former standout at the University of Oregon, Bell noted on Twitter that a Ducks jersey bearing his name and being touted as one he wore during the 2016-17 season isn’t for real.

The jersey came to his attention after a fan pointed out its $149.99 price tag seemed low in light of Bell’s new NBA career.

Game worn @1jordanbell jersey for only $149.99- — thats wayyyy under priced https://t.co/RnuRLupSbd pic.twitter.com/XIBJwung1x — Nathan Reid (@nathanreid) July 22, 2017

Bell saw the tweet and remarked that it didn’t even bear the right number.

Hahahaha too bad I was number #1 https://t.co/2sFmSEYMJP — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) July 22, 2017

Bell wore No. 1 in college, not No. 5 — Tyler Dorsey wore No. 5 for the Ducks the past two seasons. Bell will wear No. 2 with the Warriors.

Bell did not appear angry that the website is selling the apparently fake jersey, but instead took the opportunity to mock it, tweeting, “they tried tho A for effort.”

Hahaha they tried tho A for effort tho — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) July 22, 2017

Since Bell tweeted about it, the jersey was either purchased or Fanatics decided to hold onto it. As of Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET, the jersey was officially marked “Out of stock.”

Fanatics did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.

This is not the first time an item touted as game-worn has scrutinized. Allegedly fraudulent game-used merchandise worn by New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was a hot topic earlier this year after a protracted legal battle between the team and a sports memorabilia dealer shed light on such practices.

[Dirty laundry: Eli Manning, the Giants and a legal battle over game-worn memorabilia]

Post reporter Will Hobson, who investigated the case involving Manning in June, wrote that the industry involving supposedly game-worn merchandise is an “unregulated … marketplace rife with fraud.”

In the case involving Manning’s items, it’s unclear who the fraudster was. The dealer, a man named Eric Inselberg, was originally implicated, but after he produced evidence that suggested Giants equipment managers duped him, criminal prosecutors dropped fraud charges against him. Inselberg is now suing the team.

Bell’s jersey situation may not be as complicated; it’s certainly not as sophisticated considering the glaring error regarding the jersey number. It’s also unclear who might be at fault. Fanatics often acts as a conduit to connect third-party sellers to fans, although the outlet does appear to have some sort of authentication procedure of its own. Language attached to the Bell jersey now marked out-of-stock deemed the merchandise “Fanatics Authentic.”

The fine print also said the item could “be verified online using the Certificate of Authenticity’s unique alpha-numeric code.”

“This process helps to ensure that the product purchased is authentic and eliminates any possibility of duplication or fraud,” the site added.