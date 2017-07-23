For Cyril Gautier, there was time for l’amour as Le Tour de France reached its final stage Sunday.

The French cyclist managed to propose to his girlfriend in the most memorable way, summoning video cameras and unfurling a piece of paper on which the 29-year-old AG2R La Mondiale rider had scribbled: “Caroline — will you marry me? I love you.”

Pierre Rolland, who rides for Cannondale, screamed, “Say yes! Say yes!” in French.

Cyril Gautier demande sa compagne en mariage pendant la dernière étape du Tour de France https://t.co/JRZL1dacUa — LEFEVRE (@michelelefevre1) July 23, 2017

We’re not sure yet if he sealed the deal with Caroline, but he finished his eighth Tour in 48th place.