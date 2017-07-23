

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Chafin throws a pitch during a game earlier this month. (Alex Gallardo/Associated Press)

Fox Sports Arizona viewers who watched the “Mic’d Up” segment with Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Chafin before Saturday’s game against the Nationals got an inside look and listen at what pitchers talk about while shagging fly balls during batting practice. On this night, they discussed Diamondbacks rookie pitcher Anthony Banda’s skills as a barber and how to cook a rabbit.

Chafin also used the opportunity to try to find a buyer for his vehicle.

“If anybody’s interested in a truck, I’ve got a 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with a fully built twin turbo, a fully built Allison transmission for sale,” he said at the start of the segment. “Just shoot me a tweet if you are interested. Thank you. Please put that on there for me. I’m really trying to sell this truck.”

Learned in this Mic'd Up:

* @bigcountry1739 selling truck; tweet him if interested

* Say please

* Torey wants nothing to do w/ gutting bunny pic.twitter.com/IaIG3FSe50 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) July 23, 2017

The 27-year-old Chafin said Sunday that he received at least a couple offers for his truck. There’s no word on why he’s selling the vehicle, but he did spend part of last season living in an RV, and he has a Ford pickup that he uses daily.

“He’s got his camper, his truck and his boat,” then-Diamondbacks pitcher Josh Collmenter said last year of Chafin, who grew up in a small town in northern Ohio. “He’s like a walking country song.”

If you’re in the market for a used truck, Chafin’s truck could be yours for $50,000.

A couple but no one that's serious yet haha — andrew chafin (@BigCountry1739) July 23, 2017

50,000 lol — andrew chafin (@BigCountry1739) July 23, 2017

It's black — andrew chafin (@BigCountry1739) July 23, 2017

I'd take 50,000 cash for her — andrew chafin (@BigCountry1739) July 23, 2017

This is my daily driver. Haha pic.twitter.com/QVNHGd7Cdm — andrew chafin (@BigCountry1739) July 23, 2017

Thanks to For The Win.