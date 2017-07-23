

Chris Froome celebrates with his son, Kellan. (Charles Platiau/Reuters)

Chris Froome rode triumphantly into Paris Sunday, winning the Tour de France for the third straight year and fourth time overall.

The 32-year-old British cyclist, a two-time Olympic medalist who rides for Team Sky, had all but wrapped up with the win Saturday when he ignored jeers to soldier on in the time trial, but the 54-second margin of victory over Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran was nonetheless the closest of his Tour victories. France’s Romain Bardet was third.

[A Tour de France cyclist proposed to his girlfriend during the race’s final stage]

In addition to the last three Tours, Froome also won in 2013. His Sunday victory is his first of 2017. He is one win away from joining Jacque Anquetil, Eddie Merckx, Bernard Hinaut and Miguel Indurain as a five-time winner. Lance Armstrong won seven, but those victories were stripped and removed from the record books after he admitted doping.