

Clayton Kershaw is checked for a possible injury during the second inning of Sunday’s start. (Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Discomfort in Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw’s lower back overshadowed the comfortable 10½-game National League West division lead that Los Angeles carried into Sunday. Kershaw, who missed 10 weeks last season with a herniated disk in his lower back, left his start against the Braves after two innings with what the team called “right low back tightness.”

Kershaw retired the first five batters he faced Sunday before bouncing a curveball and grimacing after throwing a slider to Braves catcher Tyler Flowers. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts and assistant trainer Nate Lucero came out to check on the left-hander, but Kershaw remained in the game and struck out Matt Adams after walking Flowers. Trayce Thompson pinch hit for Kershaw in the bottom of the second inning and Ross Stripling replaced him on the mound to start the third.

Kershaw, a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, is 15-2 with a major league-best 2.04 ERA. He’s a big reason the Dodgers (67-31) lead the majors with a 3.16 ERA and are 45-13 since May 18. Despite their division lead and a strong starting rotation that also includes Rich Hill, Alex Wood, Brandon McCarthy and Kenta Maeda, the Dodgers were reportedly already interested in adding another arm before the July 31 trade deadline.

Earlier Sunday, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that the Dodgers are among the teams showing interest in acquiring Rangers starter Yu Darvish.