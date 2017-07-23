

Will Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar require a playoff? (Andrew Boyers/Reuters)

The British Open — or The Open, for purists — is a different beast when it comes to a playoff.

Should there be a tie after 72 holes, a four-hole aggregate playoff would be held, with the two leaders playing No. 14, 16, 17, and 18 immediately after play on the regulation holes at Royal Birkdale. Unlike the U.S. Open, in which a playoff is held on Monday, the R & A prefers this format.

If the aggregate playoff fails to produce a winner, a sudden-death format follows.

The Masters, for instance, uses sudden-death and the PGA Championship uses a three-hold aggregate.

Only two years ago, there was a British Open playoff, with Zach Johnson beating Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman to win the Claret Jug. Royal Birkdale was the scene of an Open playoff in 1998, when Mark O’Meara beat Brian Watts.