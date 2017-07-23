

Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar examine the Claret Jug. (Dave Thompson/Associated Press)

Jordan Spieth had a wild ride to his third major championship, finishing on a five-under-par run after a disastrous outing on the 13th hole. And when the roller-coaster ride was over, Spieth gave a little speech that was by turns gracious, amusing and kind.

He thanked fans and the people who put on the tournament, but he also honestly appraised his behavior on 13, where his shot landed atop a rise and left everyone with short tempers as he took more than 20 minutes to decide how to play his way out of trouble. He carded a bogey, but went on to leave Matt Kuchar in his dust, pondering a tough loss. Afterward, in a speech on the Royal Birkdale 18th green, he thanked Kuchar for his indulgence and sympathized with the experience of not winning.

“Matt, I really enjoyed battling with you, buddy,” Spieth said. “Obviously it could have went to either one of us, I got the good breaks today. What a great champion Matt Kuchar is, and what a class act. I took about 20 minutes to play one of my shots today, and Matt took it in stride, smiled and … there’s not many people who would have done that. And it speaks to the man you are, and you set a great example for all of us.”

That Jordan Spieth victory speech should be played for every athlete who competes at a high level. Pure class, grace and humility — Paul Rovnak (@paulrovnak) July 23, 2017

Spieth, who won his third major just four days shy of his 24th birthday, went on joke about his own experience in falling short and how, after he missed being part of a playoff two years ago when Zach Johnson won, he dared to chug from the Claret Jug on the American players’ flight home afterward.

“I was able to drink wine out of it when Zach Johnson won it two years ago and a lot of people told me that was bad luck,” Spieth said Sunday. “I started to believe them a bit through nine holes today.”

Jinx shminx.

Johnson’s caddie, Damon Green, captured the scene in 2015, one that seems destined for a repeat sometime late Sunday night.

“It was … fun. It was interesting,” Johnson told “The Dan Patrick Show” in 2015. “We had a bunch of guys on the plane. Good friends — our sport may be odd. We try to beat others’ heads in, but when it comes down to it we’re going to be the first to applaud and share in the moment.

“[Spieth] was the guy most people probably wanted to have win and I get that too … He’s a better person, a better kid off the golf course. For him to be there on No. 18 after the playoff, it doesn’t really surprise me because I know his character, but it does speak volumes to how he was raised and certainly how he conducts himself and how he puts the game in perspective.”