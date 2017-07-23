

There’s rough and then there’s what Jordan Spieth found himself in Sunday. (Hannah McKay / Reuters)

Jordan Spieth came into Sunday with three rounds in the 60s under his belt and in prime position to win the British Open.

But Sundays are a different beast and Spieth’s game became somewhat unglued with a tee shot on the 13th hole that landed somewhere way, way, way east of the fairway.

Massive Easter egg hunt or the search for Jordan Spieth's golf ball? pic.twitter.com/jkbsfnkSPn — Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) July 23, 2017

Not an ideal spot for Jordan Spieth to be in… pic.twitter.com/GS3HLEbakc — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 23, 2017

The unfortunate lie resulted in a lengthy delay as Spieth, standing atop the hill, tried to decide just what to do while Matt Kuchar, the co-leader at the time, was forced to cool his heels on the course. Spieth took just over 20 minutes to decide what to do, finally striking the ball after taking a drop.

Even Ben Hogan at this point would just tell Jordan Spieth to drop the damn ball somewhere. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) July 23, 2017