The plea to Odell Beckham Jr. was urgent and straightforward: Please reach out to a “young man who is battling for his life,” a 9-year-old whose favorite player just happens to the New York Giants wide receiver.

The request came from a Texas radio personality who wrote about Jayro Ponce on Facebook. Danny Richburg, the father of New York Giants center Weston Richburg, saw it and brought it to Beckham’s attention, in a reminder of how social media can bind people for good causes.

@OBJ_3 time is of the essence. Weston has our number. We will find the $ to pay the jet fuel. pic.twitter.com/1nveKgfGuQ — Danny Richburg (@DannyRichburg) July 18, 2017

Ponce is having treatment for a malignant rhabdoid tumor and is in the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo, Tex., not far from where the Richburgs live in Bushland. Weston visited earlier this year and learned that Beckham is the boy’s favorite player.

Beckham, who is frequently on social media and often works with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, responded quickly to the note. “How,” Beckham tweeted on July 18, “could I make it happen?”

By Saturday there were Facebook images of the big smile on the faces of Jayro and Beckham.

“We were blessed to spend time with this amazing soul and his friend! There’s no words for this experience,” a message on the Team Jayro Facebook page said. “Jayro enjoyed this experience to the fullest. Thank you Make-A-Wish!”