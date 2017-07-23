

Jamie Nieto, right, and his bride, Shevon Stoddart, after their wedding ceremony on Saturday in El Cajon, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Fifteen months after suffering a spinal cord injury that left him partially paralyzed, two-time Olympic high jumper Jamie Nieto made good on his promise to walk his wife, Jamaican hurdler Shevon Stoddart, down the aisle following their wedding ceremony on Saturday in El Cajon, Calif.

The 40-year-old Nieto, who competed for the United States at the 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games, was coaching jumpers at Azusa Pacific University in California last April when he slipped on the artificial turf while attempting his signature celebratory backflip. Nieto landed on his neck and had no feeling in his hands or feet. He didn’t have insurance, but his friends and the greater track and field community raised nearly $82,000 to help cover his medical expenses. Still, doctors weren’t sure if Nieto would walk again.

Nieto proposed to Stoddart, who competed at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games, six months after his accident and promised that he would escort her out of the church, unassisted, on their wedding day.

Olympian Jamie Nieto walks to his wedding after being paralyzed pic.twitter.com/2q35mByM0K — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) July 22, 2017

“It’s a monumental day so I think I need to do monumental things,” Nieto told the Associated Press before Saturday’s ceremony. “I’m definitely blessed and super happy to be here. I’ve worked really hard to get to this point, and I think it’s just the first step to many more in my recovery.”

Nieto held Stoddart’s left hand as the newlyweds walked out of the church to a waiting limousine. Their only stop along their monumental 130-step journey was halfway down the aisle to pose for photos.

“One of the greatest days of my life!” Nieto wrote on Instagram.