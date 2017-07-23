

Jordan Spieth celebrates with the claret jug . . . before really celebrating with the claret jug. (Andrew Boyers/Reuters)

Jordan Spieth had chugged from the claret jug before, but not like this.

Two years ago, Spieth took a swig from the famous trophy on the American players’ flight home from the 144th Open Championship. No matter that Spieth finished a shot out of the three-man playoff won by his friend, Zach Johnson, that year.

“I was able to drink wine out of it when Zach Johnson won it two years ago, and a lot of people told me that was bad luck,” Spieth said Sunday after winning the 146th Open Championship for his third major title. “I started to believe them a bit through nine holes today.”

Spieth, who turns 24 on Thursday, blew a three-shot lead to start the day before rebounding from a one-stroke deficit by shooting 5 under par over the final holes to win his first British Open.

After the victory, Spieth chugged something from the claret jug once again, and this time he earned it.

“How’s it taste?” asked Justin Thomas, who missed the cut and documented Spieth’s celebration on Snapchat.

“Fantastic,” Spieth said.