

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Lucky Whitehead. (Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press)

An arrest warrant reportedly has been issued for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead after he failed to appear for arraignment in connection with a shoplifting charge.

Rodney Darnell Whitehead Jr., 25, was arrested June 22 on shoplifting/petit larceny charge of less than $200, according to Prince William County (Va.) records. TMZ reports that a warrant was issued when he failed to appear for a July 6 arraignment.

Whitehead, who is from Manassas, Va., and the Cowboys are in training camp in Oxnard, Calif. Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett told reporters that he found out about Whitehead’s warrant as he came off the practice field Monday.

“We’re gathering information on it and we’ll respond accordingly,” Garrett said.

The warrant is the latest issue for the Cowboys, who have a steady stream of off-the-field issues. Running back Ezekiel Elliott is under investigation by the league for an alleged 2015 domestic incident for which no charges were filed. In addition, he has had several other incidents: involvement in an altercation at a club in Dallas (the investigation was suspended by police), a St. Patrick’s Day prank in which he pulled up a woman’s shirt and an April speeding ticket.

Linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested July 4 in Texas on charges of assault with a deadly weapon in what he said was a road-rage incident; defensive end David Irving has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy; and rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis is facing trial this week in Ann Arbor, Mich., for a misdemeanor domestic-violence charge.

Last week, Whitehead made headlines when he said that his dog was being held for ransom.