The look is one that Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman knows well. He usually sees it on the faces of opposing players during NFL games: a flicker of fear, followed quickly by the creeping awareness that something bad is occurring.

Usually, it’s just an impending tackle or a sack, but in an Austin airport Sunday, the look signaled the distress of a man who was choking. The incident occurred at the Salt Lick Taco Bar, where Freeman was enjoying a barbecue brisket sandwich while awaiting his flight to Chicago for the Bears’ training camp when he noticed a fellow patron’s face.

“Like he had forgotten something and was about to go running for it,” Freeman told the Chicago Tribune, “but then he went around the table and started to look a little frantic.”

Freeman initially thought the man, later identified as Marcus Ryan, had perhaps become separated from one of his children or had forgotten something. A woman nearby noticed, too, and realized Ryan needed help and unsuccessfully attempted the Heimlich maneuver. The situation clearly called for someone bigger and stronger — someone like an NFL linebacker. So, Freeman said, “I had to go rush upon this guy like I’m about ready to make a tackle.” Freeman’s first attempt didn’t clear Ryan’s airway, though.

“I grabbed him again and hit him again with it and when I put him down the second time, his eyes got big. He was like, ‘Oh, my God! I think you just saved my life, man!’ It was crazy.”

CRAZY!! Just saved my guy Marcus Ryan's life by using the Heimlich maneuver in the middle of the Austin airport! WOW Mom would be proud haha pic.twitter.com/yzgGw967iO — Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) July 23, 2017

He admitted he’d never done the Heimlich before, but added, “my mom’s a nurse and she had talked about it. So I just did what I heard you should do.” The two introduced themselves and posed for a photo, which Freeman shared along with the story, on social media.

Freeman went on to his flight and Ryan, well, he tucked back into the brisket. “Crazy,” Freeman said. “Hey, I guess that was some good brisket. He wasn’t about to let that go to waste. You can’t get between a man and his brisket. I get it.”