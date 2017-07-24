

Kobe Bryant, left, Kyrie Irving are shown in a February 2016 game. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In wake of the stunning news that Kyrie Irving has demanded a trade away from LeBron James and the Cavaliers, many were reminded of the early-2000s tensions between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, which ultimately led to the Lakers parting ways with the latter. In addition, Bryant is known to be an idol of and mentor to Irving, and, in fact, he had counseled the Cleveland guard on how to approach his relationship with James.

So could Bryant be behind Irving’s apparent desire to be the focal point of another team? The Lakers great scoffs at that notion.

In a Twitter post Monday, Bryant shared a popular GIF of former president Barack Obama and noted wryly that he has more important matters to which to attend than being Irving’s puppet master. He ended his post with “Mamba out,” which he said after his career-ending, 60-point performance for the Lakers, and Obama borrowed last year to conclude his final appearance as president at the White House correspondents’ dinner.

In light of Irving’s trade demand, his comments in June, made to ESPN just before the NBA Finals, take on a different aspect. “It’s a tough balance,” Irving said at the time.

“Because everyone knows, Shaq was really dominant and [had] a lot of the individual accolades … unbelievable. And that’s who he was,” Irving continued. “And Kobe was just consistently working on his game and consistently trying to prove everyone all the time. And you got to commend somebody for that.

“That just shows the true testament of their will and what they’re willing to do and what they’re willing to sacrifice, but I know I don’t want to look back and say that I let my selfishness get in the way of us winning championships, because we have unbelievable talent on this team and unbelievable players, and so I don’t want to ever take that for granted.”

Irving added: “Whenever that time comes and it’s my time to be the leader of the franchise, then I’ll be well-prepared. But for now, I’m cool with just being — I’m very, very cool with being — a great guy on a great team.”

Apparently, “for now” meant “until this season ends.” As The Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps recently wrote, “what’s clear now is that Irving’s desire to be the face of a franchise has never gone away, and after three years biding his time, he doesn’t want to wait any longer.”

What, exactly, Bryant told Irving was not specified in the article, but the two, as Irving put it in December 2015, have “had a great dialogue over the last few years.” At the same time, if Bryant had suggested that Irving go elsewhere, wouldn’t he have tried to steer the 25-year-old to his own squad, the Lakers? Irving reportedly told the Cavs that his preferred destinations were the Spurs, Heat, Knicks and Timberwolves.

Well, probably not, given that the Lakers just drafted their point guard of the future in Lonzo Ball and — this seems pertinent — James is the Cavs star widely rumored to be eyeing a move to Los Angeles. Wouldn’t it be a remarkable echo, though, of NBA history if Irving wound up following both O’Neal’s and James’s footsteps by winding up in Miami?