

Kyrie Irving reportedly wants out of Cleveland. Where might he land? (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

After playing in the shadow of LeBron James for the past three seasons and advancing to three consecutive NBA Finals, all-star point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly demanded a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month. ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Friday that the 25-year-old’s four preferred destinations are New York, Miami, San Antonio and Minnesota, but Irving will have no shortage of potential suitors should the Cavaliers decide to pursue a swap.

Irving averaged a career-high 25.2 points while shooting 51 percent from the floor last season. He also has two more years and a player option remaining on the five-year, $90 million contract extension he signed with the Cavaliers in 2014, just a few weeks before James decided to return to Cleveland and relegate Irving to second face of the franchise status.

Irving’s contract security makes him more appealing to potential trade partners, especially the lucky franchises on his list, than Paul George, who was dealt from the Pacers to the Thunder after letting Indiana know he had no intentions of re-signing with the team when his contract was up at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Here’s a look at a few of the possible destinations folks have floated for Irving, including his own top four preferred landing spots:

New York Knicks

ESPN’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks would consider trading 33-year-old Carmelo Anthony and future first-rounders for Irving, who grew up in New Jersey, but that probably isn’t enough to entice the Cavaliers to trade their all-star point guard. Begley also reported that New York would not be willing to part with Kristaps Porzingis. If Anthony goes to Cleveland, it would almost certainly be as part of a deal involving Kevin Love, not Irving.

Miami Heat

Pat Riley is determined to add a star, and what better team for Irving to join than the one James infamously left Cleveland for during the 2010 offseason? The Heat, who have made more trades (six) with the Cavaliers in their 29 seasons than any other team, could offer a package that included 31-year-old point guard Goran Dragic and 21-year-old swingman Justise Winslow, but that probably isn’t enough. Recently signed Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Kelly Olynyk aren’t eligible to be traded until Dec. 15.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The fact that Irving included Minnesota among his top four preferred destinations speaks to just how much the Timberwolves have improved over the last few seasons, as well as his friendship with former Olympic teammate Jimmy Butler. Minnesota, which hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2004, acquired Butler on draft night, adding the all-star to a young core that already included Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Butler and Towns have reportedly “been doing their part to recruit Irving,” but it might require shipping Wiggins back to Cleveland, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014. The Timberwolves also signed free agent point guard Jeff Teague to a three-year, $57 million deal, and he can’t be moved until Dec. 15.

San Antonio Spurs

Tony Parker turned 35 in May, so the Spurs could use a younger point guard. The question is what they could offer the Cavaliers in return. Forget about Kawhi Leonard. San Antonio tried to trade LaMarcus Aldridge before the draft, but he’s not a great fit in Cleveland. As NBA.com’s David Aldridge writes, “a straight Spurs-Cavs deal is unlikely; the Spurs just don’t have enough contracts and/or prospects to make it work.”

Phoenix Suns

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton suggests the Suns might be the best option for a deal. Phoenix could offer 27-year-old point guard Eric Bledsoe, who is a better defender than Irving, as the focal point of the deal.

“He’s a client of Klutch Sports, the agency founded by LeBron James’s business partner Rich Paul,” Pelton writes. “Phoenix also has ample cap space to take a contract like Channing Frye or Iman Shumpert off Cleveland’s books, reducing the Cavaliers’ tax bill. A deal of Irving and Shumpert for Bledsoe and TJ Warren would save Cleveland nearly $60 million in payroll and taxes this season.”

Los Angeles Clippers

If the Cavaliers decide to hold onto Irving until at least Dec. 15, David Aldridge says the Clippers could attempt to get them to bite on a deal involving the haul they received in exchange for Chris Paul.