

Rays third baseman Evan Longoria doesn’t like spoilers. (Steve Nesius/Associated Press)

Baseball players, they’re just like us. Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria was too tired to watch the second episode of the seventh season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” on Sunday night, leaving himself dangerously susceptible to spoilers. When Longoria arrived at Tropicana Field ahead of Monday’s game against the Orioles, he kindly reminded his teammates who had watched “Stormborn” not to ruin the episode for those who hadn’t.

“There are people here that have not watched #GOT episode 2,” Longoria wrote on a whiteboard in the Rays’ clubhouse. “Keep conversations at a whisper please!”

Couldn't watch the show last night so I have to make sure no one at the yard gives me unwanted updates! #gots7 @hbo A post shared by evan longoria (@evan.longoria3) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

(As someone who works a 4 p.m.-midnight shift on Sundays and whose job requires me to spend a lot of time on Twitter, I completely sympathize with Longoria. At least he has the choice to go dark on social media until he watches the second episode; there aren’t enough words and names to even think to mute on Twitter to avoid “Game of Thrones” spoilers on Sunday nights. Last week’s mentions of Ed Sheeran really threw me for a loop.)

Anyway, let’s hope Longoria, who was honored with a House Longo bobblehead on Tampa’s “Game of Thrones” night earlier this month, makes it through Monday’s game spoiler-free. He would be wise to tell any fans sitting along the third base line that he hasn’t yet seen the second episode.

Today, we fight. Who's joining us for @gameofthrones night? #HouseLongo A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:04am PDT