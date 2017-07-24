

Mike Tyson isn’t giving Conor McGregor much of a chance against Floyd Mayweather. (Thomas E. Franklin/Associated Press/The Record of Bergen County)

Leave it to Mike Tyson to cut to the heart of the matter in his analysis of next month’s megabout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Why, Iron Mike wonders, would McGregor, the mixed-martial artist and UFC star, agree to following boxing rules in the Aug. 26 meeting against Mayweather? That’s taking away what McGregor, referred to as “McConor” by Tyson, does best.

“McGregor is going to get killed boxing,” Tyson said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy? McConor [sic] put his dumba– in a position where he’s going to get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McConor [sic] can’t kick and grab and stuff so he won’t stand much of a chance.”

[Video would seem to portend a hilarious McGregor-Mayweather mismatch]

Tyson went on to say he’d have agreed to let McGregor kick and use his legs if he were fighting him.

“McGregor,” he said, “took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing.”

Mayweather, it should be noted, is 49-0 in boxing bouts. As for McGregor, seven of his nine UFC victories are TKO or KO by punches. Video of the two working out would seen to bode ill for McGregor.

I know I'm not the same fighter I was 20 years ago, I'm not the same fighter I was 10 years ago… As a matter of fact, I'm not the same fighter I was 5 years ago,I'm just an old legend putting in work in 16 oz gloves #TMT #TBE @mayweatherpromotions A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

“I know I’m not the same fighter I was 20 years ago. I’m not the same fighter I was 10 years ago,” Mayweather wrote in an Instagram post last month. ” … As a matter of fact, I’m not the same fighter I was 5 years ago. I’m just an old legend putting in work in 16 ounce gloves.”

You've never seen these moves. #Ghost A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

McGregor’s take? “You’ve never seen these moves. #Ghost”