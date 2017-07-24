

Never mind that they won a title together in 2016. The love may have gone out of the Kyrie Irving-LeBron James relationship. (Ken Blaze / USA Today)

Where do you even start with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that has been to the NBA Finals the last three years and yet now finds itself in the midst of the kind of implosion more common to teams like, oh, I don’t know … the New York Knicks?

The latest bit of ridiculousness to come out of Cleveland involves Kyrie Irving’s request for a trade because evidently playing alongside one of the world’s best basketball players isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, or something. It’s a move that The Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps says comes straight out of the Kobe Bryant playbook and places Irving’s name front and center in the league’s rumor mill because he wants to escape the shadow of LeBron James.

In his Monday morning newsletter, Bontemps calls this “Irving’s Kobe moment — a chance for him to make a play to permanently shape the way he’s viewed. Bryant clashed with Shaquille O’Neal in his early days in the league, chafing at the center’s stature within the team and sport and believing was capable of having the kind of success he’d already had with O’Neal on his own. Sound familiar? It should, given that Irving has decided he’s done playing with LeBron James, and wants to have his own team to be the face of, instead of sharing the marquee with the best player in the sport, and one of the best in its history.”

The Cavs have been almost Knicks-like in their dysfunction, so that alone might make a player uneasy. The team failed to keep the popular David Griffin as general manager, then whiffed in its quest to hire Chauncey Billups to replace him. It couldn’t seal the deal on a trade for Paul George or Jimmy Butler. The team seems content to relax, perhaps mistakenly confident that it remains the best in the Eastern Conference.

James has attempted to be the voice of reason, with repeated social media posts that use the hashtag #striveforgreatness, but there’s uncertainty surrounding his future, too. Will he leave his beloved home town next summer? He hasn’t said one way or another and against that backdrop comes the nastiness. Irving dropped the news that he wanted to leave on July 7, telling the Cavs that he wanted the chance to be some other team’s LeBron James. Of course, there’s more to it than just that. Part of the problem is James’s version of the Jordan Rules, the ones that applied to Michael Jordan and not to his teammates.

In a lengthy, multi-writer piece, ESPN reported that “much of Irving’s disenchantment with James was rooted in game play, sources said. James, as a once-in-a-lifetime talent, controlled the ball more than any other forward perhaps in league history. Which means the ball was out of Irving’s hands more than he preferred. That said, Irving led the Cavs in shots in the 2016-17 season, averaging 1.5 more per game than James, and Irving averaged a career-high 25.9 points. It was the first time in James’s career he didn’t lead his team in shots per game.

“But there were ancillary issues that bothered Irving, too, such as how James’s good friend Randy Mims had a position on the Cavs’ staff and traveled on the team plane while none of Irving’s close friends were afforded the same opportunity. Irving chafed about how peers such as Damian Lillard and John Wall were the center of their franchises and catered to accordingly. There’s irony there, as Wall was envious of Irving’s Nike shoe deal and Lillard has never advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs. Irving has been to three Finals and has a championship.”

The story became a full-blown soap opera as Cavs players learned the news. “Sure, we’ve had our fair share of moments and kind of chaotic times, and that’s obviously been well documented, but at the same time we’ve had a lot of joy,” an unnamed player told ESPN. “I hope Kyrie is with us, that’s all I got to say. At the end of the day, we’re pretty [expletive] good.”

Kevin Love seemed to throw a little shade over the weekend with a word choice that seemed predicated on an interview in which Irving told Sports Illustrated before the trade rumors that the Cavs were “in a peculiar place.”

Life is amazing. No complaints. Things are a little peculiar. But no complaints. Now go kick some rocks https://t.co/Tz62YyGeYt — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 21, 2017

The Cavs may well still be, as that unnamed player put it, “pretty [expletive] good,” but they’re also now bursting with bruised egos, damaged psyches and possibly volatile team chemistry. The latest example is a report that surfaced over the weekend in which ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith cited unnamed sources who said Irving believes that an irked James leaked the news that Irving wants to be traded.

Leaving Cleveland might be the latest mistake by the lake for Irving and for the Cavs. For Irving, the experience of his pal Kobe is a cautionary tale. Bryant, as Bontemps points out, “was forced to walk in the proverbial NBA desert for several years in the middle of his prime before the Lakers were able to bring in another star big man, Pau Gasol, to give him the complementary star he still needed to get back to championship contention. Irving, too, could quickly find out how harsh the reality of life without James is, should he get his wish.”

Either way, the Cavs need to do something to get a handle on this mess.