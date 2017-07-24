Before Sunday’s Reds-Marlins game in Cincinnati, 5-year-old Reds fan Leo Schneider got the chance to meet Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon. Their encounter was short-lived, as Schneider greeted Miami’s speedy leadoff man with a swift kick to the shin.

Now Schneider isn’t a bad kid, he was just hanging out with a bad influence in first base umpire Bruce Dreckman. Kicking Gordon was apparently the 46-year-old Dreckman’s idea.

“It was all planned,” Leo’s mother, Amy Danzo-Schneider, told MLB.com. “He’s not the type of kid who would go up and kick someone. Dee Gordon was motioning Leo to come to him. The umpire went with Leo, and Leo said the umpire told him to kick [Gordon].”

Gordon, who appeared to laugh off Schneider’s assault, singled to lead off the game and promptly stole second base. Meanwhile, Schneider’s favorite player, Reds leadoff man Billy Hamilton, went 3 for 4 in Cincinnati’s 6-3 victory.