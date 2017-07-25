

Dan Gilbert’s company quickly changed its slogan in Detroit. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Cleveland Cavs owner Dan Gilbert isn’t exactly on a winning streak.

His NBA team parted with David Griffin, the general manager who was a LeBron James favorite, and failed to land Chauncey Billups to replace him. Since then, Kyrie Irving’s trade request has left James firing back through ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. The only thing that has gone right seems to have been the agreement the team reached with former MVP Derrick Rose, whose injuries have left him a shell of his former self.

Against that backdrop, one of Gilbert’s other firms made an epic gaffe over the weekend, one that left him admitting on Facebook that “we screwed up badly.”

The company, called Bedrock, has been renovating the Vinton Building in downtown Detroit for more than two years and partially installed an image on the first floor that quickly drew fire because its message, “See Detroit the Way We Do,” featured only white people … in a city that the 2010 U.S. Census showed to be more than 82 percent black.

Much discussion, many explanations, & more excuses but the alleged "full" pic from @BedrockDetroit has surfaced on social media. #AndStill pic.twitter.com/4kMcTQf8AS — Karen Dumas (@karendumas) July 23, 2017

Gilbert apologized, explaining that the image was only part of what was to be a larger and more diverse group, and the image was taken down. The explanation? “Although not intended to create the kind of feelings it did, the slogan/statement we used on these graphics was tone deaf, in poor taste and does not reflect a single value of philosophy that we stand for at Bedrock Development or in our entire Family of companies,” a statement from Gilbert said on Bedrock’s Facebook page.

The first panel was installed Friday and, Gilbert said, removed Saturday when the company realized that “partial installation would completely distort our vision for the finished project.”

"We screwed up badly the graphic package that was partially installed on the retail windows of the first floor of the… Posted by Bedrock on Sunday, July 23, 2017

