

Yu Darvish, trade bait. (Kim Klement/USA Today)

As sometimes happens in the run-up to the MLB trade deadline, there are conflicting reports about whether a player is on the block, in this case Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish.

The first popped up Monday night atop a story by T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com:

The second arrived Tuesday morning, via ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick:

Despite two headlines that would seem to be at odds with each other, the stories themselves say basically the same thing. Sullivan says the Rangers will keep Darvish “unless they are overwhelmed by an offer or their postseason hopes crash with another losing streak this week.” As for Crasnick: “If no team offers a return package to the Rangers’ liking, [Rangers General Manager Jon] Daniels has informed clubs that Texas will hold on to Darvish and continue to make a push in the American League wild-card race.”

There are a lot of issues at play here, on the Rangers’ side and with other teams who may want to take a shot on Darvish, a four-time all-star who’s 6-8 this year but ranks fifth in the AL in strikeouts, seventh in WHIP and ninth in WAR:

At 48-51, the Rangers are hopelessly out of the AL West race but tied for seventh in the AL wild-card standings, only 3 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. They followed up a five-game losing streak with a three-game road sweep of the Rays — another team in the playoff hunt — over the weekend. In other words: Texas is at that point where both a complete collapse or a playoff run seem equally probable. Recent injuries to other pitchers — notably the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg — could make those teams more interested in acquiring Darvish, depending on the extent of those injuries. Crasnick says the Astros, Yankees, Cubs and several other contenders also could be poking around. Darvish is a free agent at the end of the season and would be a very expensive rental for a team that would apparently have to give up a bunch of top prospects. The Rangers also would like to re-sign him after the season, Sullivan reports, and would get a 2018 draft pick as compensation if he bolts via free agency. But they’d get even more by trading him.

The nonwaiver trade deadline is Monday at 4 p.m., and Darvish has one scheduled start left before that on Wednesday against the Marlins. Whether it’s his last start in Texas — or even if he makes it to Wednesday — remains to be seen.