

Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar? Both fighters may just be jawing, but who knows in this business. (John Locher/Associated Press and Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Jon Jones, who is set to face light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at Saturday’s UFC 214 event, is already eyeing his next fight, and he wants it to be a big one.

“I would love to fight Brock Lesnar,” Jones told fans during a recent Facebook chat, according to MMA Mania. “He’s a massive dude, it would be a massive draw, really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge. That’s a big old boy.”

He added: “I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though. I definitely wouldn’t try to wrestle with him the whole time. I can’t tell you what I would do.”

[Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier ramp up blood feud ahead of long-awaited rematch]

On Wednesday, Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion, set the record straight.

“Would I fight Jon Jones?” the 40-year-old said (via the Associated Press). “Anytime, anywhere.”

Lesnar, who now moonlights as a WWE pro wrestler added: “Right now he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday night.”

It’s unclear how serious Lesnar’s remarks are; however, if he did mount an unexpected UFC comeback, it wouldn’t be the first time. Just over a year ago, Lesnar fought Mark Hunt at UFC 200 on July 9. The fight, which Lesnar won but was later deemed a no contest after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance, came with only about a month’s notice.

Lesnar’s year-long suspension for the failed doping test recently expired, meaning that if he did want to fight in the octagon again, he could. But for Jones and Lesnar to square off, Jones would likely have to gain some weight, an idea he said he’s open to.

In December, Jones said he wants “to challenge for the heavyweight title.”

“I know that I’m capable,” he told Joe Rogan on his podcast. “I just want to make sure I compete against the right stylistic matchup for me when I go to heavyweight and challenge for that title.”

Obviously, a fight against Lesnar right now wouldn’t result in any titles, but it could prove a popular draw. At least ESPN’s SportsCenter seems excited about it.

