One thing’s for sure: Neymar is playing for Barcelona. Considering the flurry of rumors, however — more and more of which come from reliable sources — there’s a real chance the 25-year-old Brazilian could soon be headed for Paris Saint-Germain.

Included among those reliable sources are some of Neymar’s current teammates.

At a Tuesday evening news conference at FedEx Field, where Barcelona is set to take on Manchester United on Wednesday, Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano confirmed Neymar remains on the fence about whether to remain with the Blaugrana or transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

“It’s a personal decision for Ney,” Mascherano, 33, told reporters (via Sports Illustrated). “We’ve all had a little chat with him, including Leo [Messi], because it’s the group’s desire that Ney stays with us.”

For worried Barcelona fans, Mascherano did offer a sentiment of hope: “The feeling is that Neymar will stay because he’s so important to us all on a footballing and personal level.”

Pique, meanwhile, addressed a recent Instagram post in which, he captioned a selfie with Neymar with the quote, “He stays.”

The post had Barca fans rejoicing this weekend because it appeared to confirm Neymar would remain in Spain, however, on Tuesday, Pique clarified.

“It was just a personal opinion,” said Pique about his social media post.

“There is no better place than with us, and we have tried to convince him of that,” he continued. “The French league, with all due respect, if you don’t win the Champions League there then he is not going to get the recognition that he deserves playing there.”

Pique added: “It’s not up to me to say if he stays or goes. He is the one who has to say that, but I hope he stays.”

Speaking to The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell this week, Luis Suarez also gave his opinion.

“I am very clear on this,” he told Pell in Spanish. “I really love Neymar. Better than Barcelona, better than being with the best player in the world, it’s not something he will have anywhere else. I think what he needs to do is enjoy this great team, enjoy this city, which is Barcelona. He’s not going to be better anywhere else.”





Neymar is expected to announce his final decision within the two weeks. If he ends up at PSG, it will break more than Barca fans’ hearts. To acquire Neymar, PSG will have to find a way to pay the player’s approximately $258 million release clause. That’s more than double the current record that Manchester United paid for Juventus’s Paul Pogba.

