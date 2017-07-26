

Julio Jones, showing his depth. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Whenever I go jet-skiing, I always remember to first remove my $150,000 earrings. It’s just a general rule of thumb I have.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is more of a daredevil than me, apparently, and during a jet-skiing excursion on Lake Lanier in northern Georgia earlier this offseason, he lost one of his glitzy earrings when he was tossed from his watercraft after hitting a boat wake. And so he did what any owner of $150,000 earrings would do: As told by WXIA-TV in Atlanta, he hired a dive team to try to find the lost accessory.

It didn’t work. On Tuesday, a team hired by Jones and led by a diver named Bobby “Scubaman” Griffin tried to scour the lake floor 65 feet below the surface, hoping that the diamond would glint in the light. They came up empty.

“It’s down in crevasses and nooks and crannies,” Richard Pickering, one of the divers, told WXIA. “It’s impossible — absolutely impossible.”

Lake Lanier actually is a man-made reservoir created by the Army Corps of Engineers in the 1950s after around 700 families were relocated from the area, leaving behind farm homes, cemeteries and even a racetrack, plus a sizable number of trees. It all ended up at the bottom of the lake, creating a floor that isn’t as uniform as the one normally found at such aquatic depths.

“They cut the trees off and let all the limbs fall down,” Pickering said.

Jones, who in 2015 signed a five-year contract worth $47 million guaranteed, is taking a rather Zen view of his misfortune, adding that a Super Bowl ring this season will make things all better.

“As long as I’m good, it’s materialistic stuff,” he said. “You can always get that kind of stuff back.”

