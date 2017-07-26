

It looks like Lucky Whitehead is headed East. (Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press)

After a turbulent week for Lucky Whitehead that resulted in false shoplifting charges and a lost job with the Dallas Cowboys, things appear to be looking up for the wide receiver. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Whitehead was picked up by the New York Jets.

Former #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead has been claimed by the #Jets, source said. He finds a new home after a wild week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2017

The news surprised some, while others found it humorous.

So for once, the Jets get Lucky. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2017

Whitehead didn’t exactly confirm the news, but tweeted shortly after reports of his signing with the Jets broke, referring to a Cowboys team motto, “We preach 17 inches around here,” which refers to taking responsibility for one’s actions.

17" — Lucky Whitehead (@ninjafast22) July 26, 2017

This is what the kids call a subtweet. And it was a direct shot at Cowboys coach Jason Garrett https://t.co/vgp9NNuie1 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 26, 2017

The drama for Whitehead began Monday when the Cowboys released him following reports that he had failed to appear for an arraignment in Virginia in connection with a shoplifting charge.

Police in Prince William County, however, ended up clearing the 25-year-old Tuesday of the charges, which resulted after police apprehended another man claiming to be Whitehead.

[Jerry Jones emotionally defends how the Cowboys handled the Lucky Whitehead situation]

In the meantime, Whitehead proclaimed his innocence throughout the ordeal and expressed his disappointment in the Cowboys organization for letting him go so easily.

“I was pretty much being called a liar,” he told Dallas Morning News reporter Jon Machota.

Cowboys owner Jon Jones, however, tried to defend the way his organization handled the situation this week, telling reporters at the team’s Oxnard, Calif., training camp, that the decision was made in “the best interest of the team.”

Jones, who spent the last few months emphatically defending star running back Ezekiel Elliot as the NFL investigated an alleged domestic violence case, failed, however, to give any concrete reasons the team appeared to abandon Whitehead so quickly.

Cowboys fans largely spoke out against the team’s decision, and they continued to do so Wednesday as they congratulated Whitehead on his new job.

Cowboys fan here, Lucky I just wanna apologize since the franchise won't. You were nothing but good to us. — Cole Smith (@csmith_03) July 26, 2017

Go shine out there man. #CowboysNation supports you! — . (@J350Mtz) July 26, 2017

I wish you nothing less than the best Lucky, you're one of my fav players and a lot of Cowboys nation will still root for your success — Christian Avila (@cavilarojas) July 26, 2017

The Jets are set to begin their training camp Friday. Whitehead, who is readying to play his third NFL season, will likely be a story line to watch.

Read more:

Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead reunited with dog after rapper Boogotti Kasino allegedly held it for ransom

Michael Vick looks for life after his NFL playing career and finds it at Chiefs training camp

Julio Jones lost a $150,000 earring while jet-skiing and hired a dive team to find it