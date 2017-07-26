The internship is a modest start, the kind that offers a foot-in-the-door chance to an aspiring NFL coach. The road to the top of the NFL coaching ranks is a long one, but everybody has to start somewhere.

Even Michael Vick.

The former NFL quarterback, whose career was interrupted by his conviction for dogfighting, is back with Andy Reid, the man who offered him a chance to resume his playing career after his release from prison. Reid, the coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, has brought Vick in as a coaching intern.

“I think my heart is really into teaching, you know, the game of football,” Vick, who played for Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 to 2012, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter in a podcast last month. “At some point, I’d definitely love to help work with young quarterbacks and develop them and still compete, you know, with the team and with the coaches.”

Vick, now 37, is participating in training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., not far from the Leavenworth, Kan., federal prison where he served time. A recipient of a Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship, Vick revived his playing career under Reid, going 18-16 and passing for 8,769 yards and 52 touchdowns with 30 interceptions.

“Andy was great, he was like a mentor,” Vick told Schefter. “He was a guy you could talk with about anything that came up.”

Coaching, according to Reid, was one option for Vick, whose playing career ended after a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015.

I never cease to be amazed at the power of the coaching process.. pic.twitter.com/nB8we7HJEs — Mike Vick (@MikeVick) July 26, 2017

“He’s one of those guys that whatever he wanted to do, he could do,” Reid told reporters. “He could go into TV, radio, coaching, whatever, I mean he he’s a good people person — you know he’s quiet, but he’s a good people person and he speaks well, and just has a good way about him.”

Vick’s goal is a return to the NFL.

“I really couldn’t relay the messages I want to relay to a high school kid because … you can’t be as complex [with offensive schemes]. I get that,” he told Schefter. “On the collegiate level, on the professional level, you can express ideas, you can go into details and you can coach harder — that’s what I want to do. I’d love to coach in the NFL one day.”

