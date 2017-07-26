

Novak Djokovic needs some time off. (Joe Toth/Getty Images)

Twelve-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic announced Wednesday he is taking the rest of the year off to rest his injured elbow and prepare for his wife’s delivery of their second child.

“All the doctors I’ve consulted, and all the specialists I have visited, in Serbia and all over the world, have agreed that this injury requires rest. A prolonged break from the sport is inevitable,” he said in a statement released on his website. “I’ll do whatever it takes to recover. I will use the upcoming period to strengthen my body and also to improve certain tennis elements that I have not been able to work on over the past years, due to a demanding schedule. Five months may seem long from this point, but I’m sure they will pass quickly because there is so much I want to do.

“Another important moment is coming, we will become parents for a second time. My wife Jelena and I are expecting our second child, and we are preparing to welcome a new family member. These are things that fill me with greatest happiness and delight. I’m confident I will be ready for start of the new season.”

Djokovic entered 2017 on a nearly unparalleled run of success, winning five of the six majors played between the 2015 Australian Open and 2016 French Open. But the 30-year-old has won just two tournaments this season and hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals of the three Grand Slam events played so far, bowing out of Wimbledon with the elbow injury during his quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych and saying he had been feeling pain in his elbow for more than a year.

A doctor in his native Serbia said Djokovic was suffering from a “bruised bone due to excessive playing.”

“My elbow is hurt due to excessive playing, and it troubles me constantly when serving, and now when playing forehand as well. Unfortunately, such injuries are often encountered in a professional sport, and I am very proud of the fact that I have been free from serious injuries during all these years,” Djokovic said in his statement. “I think I haven’t missed a single major event for more than 10 years, I’ve been reaching the final stages of the tournaments and playing at the highest level. The remarkable series has come to an end. My body has its limits, and I have to respect that and be grateful for all that I have achieved so far. At the beginning of my career I was facing health issues, but during years, and with a lot of patience and dedication, I found a solution. That’s the approach I take to this situation, and I firmly believe that I will come back stronger.”

Djokovic will miss the U.S. Open, a tournament he has won twice, most recently in 2015. He said he will return for the 2018 season, starting with the Australian Open in January.

Novak Djokovic will end 2017 ranked somewhere around ~#14, likely. If he plays in Melbourne, could be a R16 opponent for one of top 4 seeds. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 26, 2017

