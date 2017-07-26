

Politicians from both sides of the aisle were not the only ones surprised and dismayed by President Trump’s announcement Wednesday of a ban on transgender people in the military. Two major figures from the world of sports, Ray Allen and Caitlyn Jenner, also weighed in on the decision, and both were unsparing in their criticism.

Allen used his Instagram account to post images of Trump’s tweets from the morning, which revealed his decision that “the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.” Trump added, “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

“I’m sorry but this is insane!!!! Why does it matter how people identify themselves???” Allen, 42, asked in a lengthy caption accompanying his image of Trump’s tweets. “Anyone who wants to serve this country should have the right to serve this country.”

Allen added a hashtag, “#airforcebrat,” in reference to the fact that his father was in the military and that he himself was born at an Air Force base in California. A 10-time NBA all-star and two-time champion whose career ended in 2014, Allen asked in his caption: “What happened to the most powerful person in this country bringing everyone together?? What a shame!!”

Jenner, who rocketed to fame when she won the 1976 Olympic decathlon as Bruce Jenner, came out as a trans woman in 2015 and completed gender reassignment surgery this year. Pointing to a 2014 study estimating that over 15,000 people on active U.S. military duty or serving in the Guard or Reserve forces are transgender, plus over 134,000 more who are veterans or retired from Guard or Reserve service, Jenner wrote on her website, “I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country’s uniform.”

“Furthermore, this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm’s way,” she continued. “Does President Trump intend to just pull 15,000 people out of every critical position to which they are currently assigned? That would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops.”

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

A Republican who voted for Trump and attended his inauguration, Jenner is also an activist for LGBT causes, and this is not the first time she has taken issue with the president’s policies. In February, after the administration revoked federal guidelines specifying that transgender students had the right to use public school restrooms that matched their gender identity, she posted a video to social media in which she called that decision “a disaster.”

“I have a message for President Trump, from one Republican to another,” Jenner, 67, said in the video. “This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

“Here’s the deal: Yes, I did vote for Trump, but here’s the deal breaker with the Republican party. And the dealbreaker is, you mess with my community . . . you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you,” Jenner said in April. “When it comes to all equality issues, for the entire LGBT community, what we need is federal guidance.

“Just like the previous administration said that it was okay to serve as a trans person in the military. We have front-line people, okay? I’m talking Marines, trans guys, on the front line, fighting for our country. I’m trying to get, especially the Republican party, to make a change.”

On Wednesday, Jenner wrote: “The Pentagon has been working for years on a policy that will ensure that transgender people can serve openly in the military with the full support of their leadership. It has been thoroughly reviewed and vetted by the best military and medical experts in the country. There is absolutely no reason to undo all that work because President Trump decided to send a few tweets this morning.”

Allen’s political affiliations are less clear, but he played golf with then-president Barack Obama and was appointed by Obama as a member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council. “We all have the right to love who we want to love, live where we want to live!” Allen said in his Instagram comments Wednesday. “We must resist these idiotic ideas being spread about from this White House.”

