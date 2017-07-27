Anthony Scaramucci, President Trump’s communications director, ripped a page from the playbook of the late Joe Paterno, quoting the former Penn State coach during a lengthy call-in to CNN.

Scaramucci has been targeting the leaks that are coming out of the White House and believes his financial disclosure report, which is public information, has been the subject of one of those leaks. He cited Paterno, whose reputation was tarnished by the lengthy child sex-abuse scandal involving his former assistant coach, on “honor and dignity and respect.” Paterno, the school’s legendary coach, died just months after being fired days after the scandal became public in November 2011.

“Why don’t you honor the job?” Scaramucci told “New Day” anchor Chris Cuomo. “Remember Joe Paterno? What would he say? Act like you’ve been there before. Act with honor and dignity and respect and hold the confidence of the presidency and his office.”

Scaramucci had tweeted and then deleted a call for the FBI to investigate the leak, calling it a “felony” and tagging White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in the tweet. The CNN call-in was one that Aaron Blake of The Fix writes “is the kind of reality-TV drama that the president seems to thrive upon: Having two of his closest advisers battle it out for loyalty, including one of them doing it on Trump’s obsession: cable news.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Scaramucci has mentioned Paterno and it appears that he pays almost as much attention to sports as Trump. Scaramucci is a minority owner of the New York Mets and was part of a group that purchased the jersey Mike Piazza wore in the first baseball game after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He may not be as consumed by football as his boss, who has railed about the NFL becoming “soft just like our country has become soft,” but he pays attention. On Jan. 22, 2012, the day Paterno died, Scaramucci tweeted about him, saying he had met the coach twice. “He was an honorable man. He made the mistake — not understanding evil comes in the form of many faces.”

I met Joe Paterno twice ('92 & '96) he was an honorable man. He made the mistake–not understanding evil comes in the form of many faces — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 22, 2012

Social media reaction to Scaramucci’s comment showed that the Penn State scandal still resonates, even though Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to 30-to-60 years in prison in 2012, and Paterno’s name was trending on Twitter.

Scaramucci quoting Joe Paterno makes sense since his job for the foreseeable future will be covering up the wrongdoings of his coworkers — Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) July 27, 2017

#ThursdayThoughts Anthony Scaramucci using Joe Paterno to describe honor is a poor choice Penn State is still recovering from his "honor" pic.twitter.com/M7UsrJ6lhc — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci really quoted freaking Joe Paterno about honor. This is really the stupidest of times.pic.twitter.com/lAhlm2kgq7 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 27, 2017

