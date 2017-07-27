

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown rolls up to training camp in a 1930s Rolls-Royce. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

NFL training camps always make for dramatic times. During the next month, teams will decide who’s on the roster, who’s off and who gets those coveted starting positions. But before any of that happens, players first have to show up, which is a spectacle of its own.

Take Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown, for instance. On Thursday, he rolled up in the cushy back seat of a vintage Rolls-Royce driven by a chauffeur fit for a scene in “Downton Abbey.” This is the third Rolls-Royce Brown has used to travel to training camp since 2015, and it’s by far the most regal, especially considering the last two he rode in were painted in Steelers colors.

That was cool, but his teammate James Harrison did him one better in terms of wackiness. He arrived to camp in an honest-to-goodness firetruck.

And then James Harrison steals Antonio Brown's shine, pulls up in this. https://t.co/BaRIXRbRQ3 pic.twitter.com/xWDbWpGK5y — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2017

Over in Bourbonnais, Ill., where the Bears began their training camp Wednesday, Pat O’Donnell proved punters can have nice things too. The 26-year-old arrived in a super-shiny McLaren.

He was nice enough to tote his teammate Connor Barth, the team’s place kicker, along in his ride, which retails for at least $200,000.

Speaking of someone who should’ve had a passenger, what is going on with offensive lineman Eric Kush? He showed up alone on a bicycle built for two.

The gang is back together and report day is in the . : https://t.co/H9Z6IAHUME pic.twitter.com/35EDA3Uh6e — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 26, 2017

That’s one step up from what Carolina Panthers rookie Curtis Samuel did. He had his mother drop him off, which was actually kind of adorable. She looked on as the 20-year-old wheeled his suitcase toward the team’s training facility.

[Curtis Samuel’s mom drops him off for first day of Panthers training camp]

Mom and dad on the first day of school pic.twitter.com/YjMiSIbMe2 — Kyle (@marblekyle) July 25, 2017

Arrival via mom apparently wasn’t Samuel’s first choice. He was supposed to catch a ride from first-round pick Christian McCaffrey, but it “didn’t time up,” according to Panthers reporter Bill Voth.

If all goes as planned, perhaps the former Ohio State player can do next year what veteran running back Jonathan Stewart did this year. Stewart had his car customized to reflect his alma mater, the Oregon Ducks.

This is great. Jonathan Stewart's Oregon Ducks car! pic.twitter.com/FZESeAWjZr — Mandy Mitchell (@MandyWRAL) July 25, 2017

Stay tuned for more crazy arrivals. Veteran players of certain teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks, aren’t required to arrive until Saturday.

