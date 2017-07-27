

After four years in charge, Fatih Terim’s reign has come to an end. (Murad Sezer/Reuters)

A turf war between a kebab shop and a steakhouse in the Turkish resort city of Alacati has reportedly cost the coach of Turkey’s national soccer team his job.

News of Fatih Terim’s “mutual departure” with the team broke Wednesday when the Turkish Football Federation announced in a short statement that the fiery 63-year-old would leave over “non-football related issues.” The federation did not cite the kebab-shop brawl specifically, but most insiders have pointed to the mid-July incident as the major reason for Terim’s departure.

And history will write… Kebab Wars ended Fatih Terim's reign in charge of the Turkish NT … pic.twitter.com/53w7JDf1X4 — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) July 26, 2017

The kebab shop, um, beef began over a partition that divided a steakhouse owned by Terim’s son-in-law Ahmet Baran Cetin and a kebab shop owned by Selahattin Aydogdu, the former president of the country’s Adana Demirspor soccer club and a Turkish soccer association director, according to Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper.

The argument started over the phone with Terim located 200 miles away from the resort city. But it quickly escalated after Terim threatened to travel to Alacati to settle the matter physically.

“If I come there, I will throw you in the hearth,” Terim said, according to the Hurriyet, which quotes Aydogdu as answering, “Come on!”

And so Terim allegedly gathered four accomplices and drove the 200 miles to Alacati to have the confrontation, which was partly caught on a nearby security camera. Although the fight, which reportedly left several people injured, is obscured by cafe umbrellas, Terim and his crew can be seen storming out of the premises after the altercation ends.

Both sides have filed complaints with local police, according to Hurriyet. It does not appear any formal charges have been brought, however.

While the kebab shop altercation was perhaps the most salacious headline involving Terim in recent weeks, it wasn’t the biggest. In June, Terim reportedly sat by and did nothing while star Turkish midfielder Arda Turan physically attacked a journalist for allegedly bad-mouthing him on a team plane. Terim ended up firing Turan, who plays for Barcelona, which ruffled feathers in the Turkish soccer community.

The Turkish Football Federation has not named a replacement for Terim, who has led the national team since 2013.

