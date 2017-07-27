

LeBron James had to find something else to do in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. (John G. Mabanglo/EPA)

It’s the AAU basketball summer silly season, which this year is all the more sillier because of LaVar Ball, who is coaching son LaMelo’s Big Baller squad. On Wednesday night in Las Vegas, things reached the tipping point when Big Baller met SC Supreme, a South Carolina team led by much-heralded Class of 2018 recruit Zion Williamson at the Adidas Uprising Summer Championships.

Apparently, it was the must-attend event of the summer, because everyone was there: NBA players Damian Lillard, Thon Maker, Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins plus Lonzo Ball, LaMelo’s older brother and the recent No. 2 pick of the NBA draft, and enough big-time college basketball coaches to fill a couple of buses. And then there was the crowd of 3,000 to 4,000, which stood six and seven rows deep hours before the game even began, according to ESPN’s Myron Medcalf, leading to some consternation from local public-safety officials, who gave the green light for the game to proceed only “one minute” before tip-off, according to the event organizer.

“Unreal. Never seen anything like it,” Kansas Coach Bill Self told Medcalf.

Said Gonzaga Coach Mark Few: “It reminds me a little bit of LeBron games.”

It’s funny Few should mention James: He was in town working out with new Cavaliers teammate Derrick Rose. According to Medcalf, James had planned on watching the game from courtside but never got out of his car once he saw the crowd of 1,500 who couldn’t even get into the Cashman Center, deciding to skip it after consulting with tournament officials.

He missed a defensive struggle.

As for Ball the Elder, he was his usual modest self.

“The best coach ever. That’s how I describe myself,” Ball told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello before the game, which his team lost, 104-92. “The best coach ever. Because I said so.”

Ball picked up a technical foul with 1:15 remaining, and just as he did after earning a technical last weekend, he left the court, though this time his entire team didn’t join him in the locker room, leading to a forfeit. Ball eventually returned, and afterward he insisted the refs were not on the up-and-up in a game that did not actually, you know, count:

“The referees were cheating,” Ball said. “I can see cheating when I see it. But when I said let’s go, not one of my guys turned and looked at the other guy and was like, what are we doing, what’s going on? They all got their stuff. Loyalty, let’s go. We go as a team, we come as a team. That’s what people didn’t get. They were like, ‘Oh he’s quitting and doesn’t know the parents want to see the kids play.’ They don’t understand. Every kid on that team, I train. Nobody does that. “What they going to say? Who’s going to ask me why about anything? When I do things, they roll with me, no matter what. Right or wrong, they’re gone. I got their best interest in their kids. I’m not going to let them guys get fouled and knocked down, they’re 13, 14 years old. It’s better for me to say, ‘Yo let’s go,’ before I turn into a raving maniac when you break my son’s leg or something. I know what to do. I’m going to get out of there before it really gets crazy.”

Oh, and he said he and his younger son could beat James and Michael Jordan in a game of two-on-two.

“You already know I got me and Melo against LeBron and Jordan, anybody — me and my son against anybody; we’ll play and we’ll win,” he said, per Overtime.

The circus continues at 5:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, when Big Baller squares off against Play Hard Play Smart, a team from Sacramento that features Jordan Brown, the No. 6 player in the Class of 2018 who scored 39 points against LaMelo Ball’s Chino Hills team in a December high school game.