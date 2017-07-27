

Nick Saban has a plan. (David J. Phillip/AP file)

Alabama Coach Nick Saban went through the ESPN carwash in Bristol on Wednesday, pitching a “so far out” idea that would seem to guarantee both an increase in competitive regular season college football games and an expansion of the College Football Playoff, two noble goals.

“We should play all teams in the Power 5 conferences,” he said. “If we did that, then if we were going to have bowl games, we should do the bowl games just like we do in the NCAA basketball tournament — not by record but by some kind of power rating that gets you in a bowl game. If we did that, people would be a little less interested in maybe bowl games and more interested in expanding the playoff.”

The problem with the current setup, in Saban’s eyes, is the six-win requirement for teams to qualify for bowl games, which gives the teams in college football’s five ruling conferences an incentive to schedule lower-level FBS teams or FCS opponents in nonconference play. By banishing the six-win rule, changing the requirement for bowl qualification to some sort of quantifiable metric and having teams play 10-game conference schedules (when possible), suddenly everything gets more exciting, Saban said.

“You eliminate the six wins to get in a bowl game and now you can have a different kind of scheduling that is more fan interest, more good games, bring out the better quality team,” he said, “and whether you expand the playoff or have a system where it’s like now — we take the top 12 teams and decide what bowl game they go to — just take them all.

“In this scenario, there would be more opportunity to play more teams in your league, as well as to have more games that people would be interested in. We all play three or four games a year now that nobody’s really interested in. We’d have more good games, more public interest, more fan interest, better TV.”

These are all noble ideas, and Saban isn’t alone in having them: As noted by ESPN’s Heather Dinich, Florida State Coach Jimbo Fisher has similar thoughts (and the two are putting some weight behind their views, playing each other to open the season on Sept. 2). But Saban’s plan has fatal holes.

For one, here are some teams Alabama has played under Saban: Chattanooga (three times!), Western Carolina (three times!), Charleston Southern and Georgia Southern. This year’s dead meat — penciled in for the SEC’s annual late-November FCS siesta weekend — is Mercer, which returned to competitive college football just four years ago. If he truly felt like it, Saban could snap his fingers and take those games off the Tide’s schedule, but doesn’t.

Moving on from Saban’s minor hypocrisy, it’s easy for him to take such a stance because he has the luxury of being the coach at Alabama, a school that has no trouble attracting the nation’s top talent. But what about programs that aren’t so lucky?

Nick has said this before. Great for Ala, not so much for Vandy or Minn trying to get to 6-6. https://t.co/DChhttXYiZ — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 27, 2017

And then there’s the fact that Saban’s plan more or less would fence off the Power 5 from the rest of college football, even more that those teams are now. This would be bad, even going beyond the fact that the lower-level teams count on the big paychecks they get for being blown out to balance the books. If Saban had his way, Appalachian State would have had no chance to beat Michigan because they wouldn’t have even been allowed to play. Same goes for North Dakota State and 13th-ranked Iowa last season. Where’s the fun in that? And what would those non-Power 5 FBS schools do to fill out their schedules if they weren’t allowed to play Big Brother? Play one another exclusively? What TV network would want a schedule filled with that?

So Saban’s plan would be great for Saban and his ilk but bad for the Power 5’s lesser lights, half of FBS as a whole, a good chunk of FCS and the TV networks. What’s not to love?

