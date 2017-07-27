

It may not top the NFL, but Odell Beckham Jr. is set to score big with his next multiyear contract. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

When the Giants made the no-brainer move in April of picking up the fifth-year option on Odell Beckham Jr.’s rookie contract, it meant that the team had locked up its star player through the 2018 season. However, New York wants to keep Beckham around for much longer than that, and while it can slap the franchise tag on him after 2018, eventually the two sides will need to agree on a multiyear deal.

It was already certain that this will be the final year Beckham comes cheap, with his rookie deal set to pay him (per Spotrac) almost $1.9 million in 2017 before jumping to $8,459,000 next year. If the Giants use the franchise tag on him after that, they will be paying upward of $16 million per season, but to hear Beckham tell it, he’s aiming even higher.

Much higher.

“It’s like the elephant in the room, and you don’t want to talk about it,” Beckham said in a video released Thursday by Uninterrupted. “But I’ve gotten to the point in my life where I’m like, ‘No, I’m going to … there’s no need to not talk about it.

“I believe that I will be hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest paid, period.”

Being the “highest paid, period,” in the NFL would presumably include quarterbacks, who tend to make much more than players at other positions. In fact, the 15 highest-paid players for the 2017 season, and 18 of the top 20, are quarterbacks (per NFL.com).

That group is led by the Raiders’ Derek Carr, who inked a five-year, $125 million contract last month. That deal could be quickly topped by a new pact for Lions’ signal-caller Matthew Stafford, who is in the final year of his contract, and that in turn could be blown out of the water by the Falcons’ Matt Ryan, set to be a free agent in 2019.

So Beckham faces a tall order in achieving his stated goal, but he’s certainly been up to every on-field challenge. The LSU product, picked 12th in the 2014 draft, broke Randy Moss’s record for most receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons, and he tied college teammate Jarvis Landry, now with the Dolphins, for the most receptions through three seasons.

A Pro Bowler in each of his three seasons and the 2014 NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Beckham is also one of the NFL’s most marketable players. The Giants are certainly well aware of his value, as team owner John Mara said recently (via the New York Post): “Listen, he’s as exciting a player as we have had on this team in my lifetime, and he brings a lot of energy, a lot of big plays to us. … We really haven’t had a player like that here for a long time.”

Of possible contract talks with Beckham, Mara said: “They haven’t begun as of yet, but … they’ll happen at the appropriate time. I don’t think we have a time frame on it.

“But we certainly don’t want to see him playing in another uniform.”

It sounds like Mara is willing to pony up, but he’d likely only be willing to make Beckham the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback. Broncos linebacker Von Miller currently holds that distinction, with a six-year, $114.5 million deal he inked last year, while the Steelers’ Antonio Brown is set to make the most among wide receivers this year, $17,000,000. The Falcons’ Julio Jones tops the position in total contract size with a $71.25 million contract over five years.

Perhaps that’s where the “hopefully” part of Beckham’s comments becomes pertinent, as it could signal his understanding that, while he might want to sit atop the NFL’s salary list, it’s probably not going to happen. In that case, he’d just have to settle for making tens of millions of dollars, with many more coming in from off-field endorsements.

That’s a not-so-tough break we’d all like to catch.

