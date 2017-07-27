The National Sports Collectors Convention is currently being held in Chicago, and among the Aaron Hernandez jailhouse letters ($25,000) and expired celebrity credit cards ($4,600) being sold is this little box of goodies.

The most talked about unopened card box today is the 86-87 Fleer with the "Jordan rookie." Asking price by Lelands in Chicago today is $85K. pic.twitter.com/eOdea9SYs9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 27, 2017

That box of 36 packs contains 432 basketball cards, but that eye-popping, $85,000 price tag is the result of just one of them: Michael Jordan’s “rookie” card.

I’m putting that word in quotes on first reference because 1986-87 actually was Jordan’s third NBA season, but it was the first in which he was portrayed on a widely released basketball card. As detailed by Rich Klein of Sports Collectors Daily, basketball cards had long taken a back seat to baseball and football cards by the 1980s, with then-industry leader Topps abandoning them altogether in the early portion of the decade. Seeing an opening, Fleer stepped in and released its first set of NBA cards in 1986, right when Jordan’s popularity was exploding. Even so, the cards were a tough sell, with Klein reporting that shops back then were trying to unload them for $10 a box.

Fast-forward 31 years and that box is fetching $84,990 more than that, even though the Jordan rookie cards aren’t exactly rare like those Honus Wagner cards that fetch millions. But mint-condition Jordan rookie cards — as one would expect to populate a box of unopened basketball cards — have become a lucrative investment in recent years.

According to Klein, whoever ponies up for the box can expect to get at least three Jordan rookie cards plus a similar number of Jordan stickers (each pack contained one sticker featuring a prominent NBA star of the day). In 2015, such cards that were rated a Gem-Mint 10 by Professional Sports Authenticator, a company that grades the condition of sports cards on a 1-10 scale, were selling for an average of $15,300, an increase of 300 percent from just eight years earlier. And that might be low: In 2011, an unnamed West Coast collector paid $100,000 for a Jordan rookie card that was scored a Pristine 10 by Beckett Grading Services, another authentication company.

At that point in time, Beckett had found just three Pristine 10 Jordan rookie cards out of more than 5,500 submitted to them for grading. To reach such a high standard, a card has to be deemed absolutely perfect in four categories: centering, corners, edges and surface.

Assuming the Jordan rookie cards being sold in the box to be in mint condition or very close to it and knowing that you’ll get at least three of them that will continue to appreciate in value, $85,000 seems like a pretty safe price. You can also figure in the value of the other cards you’ll get in the box plus the stickers, some of which feature Jordan and can fetch thousands of dollars themselves in mint condition. And for comparison’s sake, there’s a box of ’86-87 Fleer cards on eBay right now for $89,999.99, and a single unopened pack with a confirmed Jordan sticker (you can see the writing through the wrapper on the back of the pack) is going for a cool $12,000.

To make it even more worth your while, I will give whoever buys this box $10 if they eat all 36 pieces of 31-year-old gum.

