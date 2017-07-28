

Yadier Molina is wide-awake, everyone. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

There wasn’t much drama in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse when everyone woke up this morning. But two things hadn’t happened yet.

The first thing: Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny’s hadn’t talked trash about his star catcher Yadier Molina in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

And the second: Molina hadn’t fired back publicly on Instagram, accusing his coach of “misinforming” the public.

Suddenly, with these two events in place, the clubhouse in St. Louis looks like it might be a very awkward place on Friday night when the team gets set to host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

I train to play 174 games because that's what it takes to be Champion, I'm not tired and the day I feel tired I'll express it myself. #misinforming A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

The article that ignited it all wasn’t even about Molina, per se. Its primary focus was on backup catcher Carson Kelly, who has gotten a few more starts recently. To explain those starts, Matheny gave a poorly thought-out answer to Post-Dispatch reporter Mitchell Forde, who squeezed just enough out of the skipper to make a less-than-flattering insinuation.

Here is the passage:

“Yadi’s caught a lot,” Matheny said. “Yesterday, just kind of watching him go around the bases, too, you could tell that he’s, you know …” Matheny changed course mid-sentence, but he was implying that Molina is tired.”

Probably just as any other player would, Molina got upset when he learned his coach talked negatively about his stamina. But instead of keeping this clubhouse drama private, the 34-year-old decided to make it publicly known by hitting back at his boss on Instagram.

Posting an image of the offending quote, Yolina captioned it like this:

“I train to play 174 games because that’s what it takes to be Champion, I’m not tired and the day I feel tired I’ll express it myself. #misinforming”

At least he didn’t write “#fakenews” …

[Aaron Judge chips tooth celebrating teammate’s game-winning home run]

In any case, this is not a good look for the Cards, who have lost more games than they’ve won this year at 50-52, and sit in fourth place in the National League Central Division.

Molina, meanwhile, has seen his production dip somewhat. He’s played in 86 games so far this season (out of 102), and has been hitting just .275. Last year, the 34-year-old averaged .307.

Whether Molina’s tired or not, Matheny made the first error here in talking negatively about one of his longtime stars. That said, Molina made it worse by turning a passive insinuation into something much more dramatic with active assertions and hashtags.

These dudes need to learn how to slide into their DMs.

Read more:

Simone Manuel takes 100-meter gold at worlds, upsets reigning record holder — again

Kyrie Irving’s flat-Earth beliefs now the bane of middle-school teachers

LaVar Ball has female AAU referee replaced midgame after he’s given a technical

Jon Gruden says the Grumors are true: ‘I’m preparing myself to come back’