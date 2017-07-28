

Ben McAdoo, master motivator. (Seth Wenig/AP file)

With a beguiling mix of aging veterans such as Eli Manning and Brandon Marshall and younger standouts such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Landon Collins, the New York Giants are hoping for more than the 11-5 record they compiled in Ben McAdoo’s first year as coach in 2016, a season that ended with the team’s first playoff berth since 2011 (also the year of their last Super Bowl title).

In fact, owner John Mara more or less has come out and said the Giants should be thinking Super Bowl.

“You know it’s been a while now. 2011 [season] is a while ago. It’s time for us to win another one,” he told the New York Post’s Steve Serby earlier this week. “Whether we can do that this year or not, I don’t know. Let’s just play it one game at a time.”

To accomplish this goal, McAdoo kicked off training camp this week by splitting his team into groups of young and old. For those players younger than 26, he read Rudyard Kipling’s timeless poem “If,” in which the author offers advice to his son.

For those players older than 26, he told the entirely true, entirely awesome story of an aging, sex-crazed lion named Frasier.

As told by the Los Angeles Times in 2010, Lion Country Safari in Laguna Hills, Calif., purchased the down-on-his-heels Frasier from a bankrupt Mexican circus in 1970. Then at the age of 18 — the equivalent to 80 in human years — he “hobbled about on weakened legs, his once-lustrous coat was scruffy and his tongue sagged from a toothless mouth.” But after gaining 100 pounds thanks to a special diet, Frasier was transformed and soon was introduced to the zoo’s pride of six female lions, who previously had rejected five younger male suitors “often using physical violence.”

Over the next two years, “Frasier the Sensuous Lion” fathered somewhere around 35 cubs and became something of a minor celebrity. The California State Assembly named him “Father of the Year.” There was a Life magazine story and a (somehow PG-rated) movie:

There was a Frasier the Lion movie made in 1973! This was the poster. #Giants pic.twitter.com/1Qolur4wet — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) July 27, 2017

Sadly, Frasier’s run lasted just two years. He died in 1972, not of erotic exhaustion but pneumonia. But he left a mark that lingers decades later in at least one NFL locker room (and in an episode of HBO’s “The Leftovers”).

“The lionesses were bringing him meat and wouldn’t eat until he was done eating,” McAdoo said he told his older charges. “And he was a lion that showed that he still had value, he still had worth. It just took him a little more time and effort to get himself ready.”

According to the New York Times, the story was quite well received by the Giants’ older players.

“McAdoo was reportedly all but carried away on the shoulders of his players after the story,” Bill Pennington writes.

Now I’m not going to come right out and say this is a clear sign that the Giants are going to the Super Bowl, but if you were told the story of a sex lion as a motivational tool, wouldn’t you run through a brick wall for the guy who told it?

