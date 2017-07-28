

Jon Gruden still has that coaching itch. (Tony Avelar/AP)

Grumor season — a.k.a. the time when ESPN color commentator Jon Gruden’s name is connected with nearly every big-time job opening in the NFL and college football — traditionally starts around Thanksgiving, when coaches start getting fired. But this year we’re getting big-time Grumors in July, thanks to the man himself.

“I’ve met with several people — I won’t deny that,” Gruden told Pewter Report in an interview published Thursday. “People — just about every year I talk about coming back to coach. I’m not in here every day at 4:30 or 4:00 in the morning watching pinball. You know? I’m preparing myself to come back. I am. Every day. I’m preparing to come back.

“It helps me in my broadcasting and I think if you lose that edge … you can’t come back unless you are totally wired with college football, personnel, schemes, the CBA, how people are practicing, trends, you know. You’ve got stay on top of this stuff.”

Gruden last coached in 2008 with the Bucs and reportedly is ESPN’s highest-paid commentator at $6.5 million per year. He says he likes his role in the “Monday Night Football” booth, but it doesn’t quite scratch his coaching itch.

“I love ESPN,” Gruden said. “I mean I love what I’m doing. I’m with a great team — a great group of guys. I’m still real close to the game. I still stay in contact with a lot of players and coaches at the league at every level. I don’t know if [all the talk] is flattering or irritating. I don’t really pay attention to a lot of it. But I am — every year — preparing myself to coach. Sometimes I show up at camp and I show up in the offseason and people let me coach. I jump in drills and they still let me install plays and call plays at some places. I still have a lot of fun.”

And based on his prediction that “if I became a college coach I would probably have you on probation within four or five weeks” because of the NCAA’s extensive rule book, it seems like Gruden only has eyes for the NFL. The most recent Grumor season featured Gruden’s name connected with both the Los Angeles Rams, who hired Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, and the Indianapolis Colts, who retained the eternally hot-seated Chuck Pagano but replaced GM Ryan Grigson with Chris Ballard. General managers usually like to pick their own coaches. The Colts have a good quarterback in Andrew Luck. Gruden loves himself a good quarterback. Just throwing that out there.

