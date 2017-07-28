

Colin Kaepernick is still without a team. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he “wouldn’t rule out” signing Colin Kaepernick for help at quarterback now that Joe Flacco will miss an indeterminate amount of time with back soreness.

[Could the Ravens turn to Colin Kapernick with Joe Flacco out?]

On Friday, the Ravens signed someone to help them at quarterback. It wasn’t Kaepernick, or anyone else you’ve likely ever heard of:

We have signed former Clemson QB David Olson. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2017

Olson most recently was seen playing for the Kansas City Phantoms of the Champions Indoor Football league, which isn’t even top-level indoor football. He played for Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, at Stanford — appearing in just one game over four seasons — before transferring to Clemson in 2014 for a fifth-year senior season in which he threw just three passes, completing one of them (for a one-yard loss).

According to his LinkedIn profile, Olson also spent some time as a “real estate assistant” in the San Francisco area and a “sales engineer” for a packaging company in his home state of South Carolina.

The Ravens obviously didn’t sign Olson to compete for the starting job, as Flacco could very well be back in a week and Olson will be fourth in line behind Flacco, Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan. But they needed another arm for training camp in the short term, with ESPN noting that Baltimore had offensive assistant coach Matt Weiss line up under center and hand off to running backs during drills on the first day of practice Thursday.

I’m just speculating here, but chances are Kaepernick doesn’t merely want to be a “camp arm,” considering his NFL experience that includes a Super Bowl. ESPN also notes that the team signing Olson doesn’t preclude them from signing Kaepernick, as well, though Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio seemed dubious of that ever happening.

Mike Florio just said chances Ravens will sign Colin Kaepernick right now is "zero." @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) July 28, 2017

“He and I have been talking throughout the summer a number of times,” Harbaugh said of Kaepernick Thursday. “We had some great conversations on the phone and it’s really been a pleasure to talk to him and get to know him. I like history and politics, too, and we’ve had some debates and it’s been fun.

“And he’s a great guy. He’s a guy right now that’s being talked about. We’ll just see what happens with that. Only speculation right now. He’s a really good football player and, like I said, I do believe he’ll be playing in the National Football League this year.”

Read more:

What the study about the decline in football viewership really says

Roger Goodell denies that Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed

The NFL has effectively blackballed Colin Kaepernick

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf on Colin Kaepernick: ‘The same thing happened to me’