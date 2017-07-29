Less than a week from the start of preseason practice, the Alabama Crimson Tide have a problem on their hands.

Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand was arrested Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and charged with driving under the influence. Per ESPN, Hand was still being held on a $1,000 bond as of late Saturday morning, according to a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. No arrest reports have been made available as of yet.

Hand, a former All-Met from Woodbridge, arrived at Alabama as a prized, five-star recruit in 2014, rated the No. 1 overall prospect from that recruiting class by Rivals.com. A senior who has accumulated 44 total tackles and six sacks in a reserve role in his Crimson Tide career, Hand is expected to join the starting lineup when the 2017 season gets underway.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban issued a statement regarding Hand’s arrest. He was not pleased.

“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions. We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”

The Tide begin preseason practice on Thursday, and will open their regular season on Sept. 2 against Florida State in Atlanta.

