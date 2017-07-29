

Despite sluggish sales, promoters still think they’ll break the live gate record. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Next month’s bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor may be being billed as a “megafight,” but it sure hasn’t proven to be a mega-sellout. Five days after tickets went on sale, hundreds remain available online, including large blocks of tickets allowing up to six people to sit together in some of the lower sections of Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena.

The Associated Press first reported the news of the unsold tickets Saturday afternoon. On Saturday night, The Washington Post verified that information via the arena’s website.

The swaths of unsold tickets stand in stark contrast to previous hyped boxing matches, including Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao’s highly anticipated bout that took place on May 2, 2015. When tickets went on sale for that bout at the MGM Grand, they sold out in less than a minute, according to the Guardian. That fight, which Mayweather won via unanimous decision, also set a live gate record of $72,198,500.

[All the reasons Conor McGregor doesn’t stand a chance against Floyd Mayweather]

It’s unclear what is accounting for the slow pace of sales ahead of the Mayweather-McGregor bout. It could be that neither boxing nor mixed martial arts fans are buying the hype, especially as it seems incredibly unlikely McGregor, who’s never boxed professionally, could beat Mayweather, a defensive specialist with an undefeated mark of 49-0.

It could also be the prices. Unlike the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, for which the lowest-priced tickets sold for $1,500 face value, Mayweather-McGregor tickets start at $3,500. Lower level seats are $5,000 and ringside seats range up to $14,995.

If promoters are worried, they’re certainly not showing it publicly.

“We’re very excited and very happy with ticket sales so far,” promoter Leanard Ellerbe told the Associated Press. “We’re well on our way to smashing our own record which transcended the sport.”

Good luck!

