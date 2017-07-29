

In a perfect world, Shaq would’ve shut LaVar Ball down. (Mark J. Terrill/AP; Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If you’re upset to see overbearing basketball dad LaVar Ball in another headline, you can blame Shaquille O’Neal, who released a dis track on Friday. (Listen here, although be warned that some of the language is NSFW). The track, which is set over a Jay-Z beat, takes Ball, who’s best known for his delusional boastfulness and performance sexism, to task basically for being a loudmouth moron.

The rapping isn’t bad, and the lyrics at times are sharp, but then again Ball’s an easy target by design. Like, it’s hardly difficult to come back at a guy not named Shaq or Michael Jordan who once claimed with a straight face that he could beat both Shaq and Michael Jordan at basketball.

But go ahead, Shaq. Let ‘er rip.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, when you was averaging two points riding the pine,” Shaq raps about Ball. “You beat me? That’s a bunch of bologna. You think you’re Mailman, you ain’t even Jeff Maloney.”

And also: “First you can beat Mike, then you can beat me? Wake that [butt] up, you havin’ a dream. And when you wake up, apologize. And bow down to my Staples Center statue hangin’ off the side.”

Shaq didn’t stop there. He also made easy fun of Ball’s Big Baller Brand, which released its first signature shoe earlier this year at the ridiculous price of $495.

“You see my T-shirts, you see my feet work. Big baller brand, that was me first,” Shaq raps.

The whole thing lasts about two minutes and Shaq’s disses are on point, but didn’t go in on Ball’s lazy misogyny, the latest example of which came just hours before the track was released on Friday.

[LaVar Ball has female AAU referee replaced midgame after he’s given a technical]

The incident occurred Friday morning during his son LaMelo’s game at the Adidas Summer Championships, an AAU tournament being held in Las Vegas. A female official gave a technical to Ball, who argued with her over a call. Ball got angry and somehow convinced tournament organizers to replace her with a male official, who came in and ended up giving Ball another technical.

Of course, after the game, which he ended up forfeiting at his son’s expense for refusing to leave the court, Ball went in hardest on the female referee. He snidely pointed out that “a woman” (gasp!) gave him a technical before throwing out his tired sexist catch phrase, “She needs to stay in her lane.”

Well, too bad for Ball, he had to deal with another female referee at his son’s Friday night game. According to ESPN, all three of the game’s officials were supposed to be women as a show of solidarity, but for unknown reasons that didn’t happen. Perhaps because, according to ESPN, which cited various anonymous sources, tournament organizers demanded Court Club Elite, the tournament’s referee supplier, “put three officials on the game who will keep him in the building” for ratings purposes.

Sigh.

