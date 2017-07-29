

Daniel Cormier, bottom, and Jon Jones last squared off in 2015. (John Locher/AP)

For the first time this year, there’s something happening at a UFC pay-per-view worth getting legitimately excited about. Jon Jones has returned and finally — finally! — it appears his long-awaited comeback fight against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is actually, for real, like, really going to happen.

No one missed weight, no one failed a doping test, no one’s injured. It’s like the MMA gods got together and opened the doors to the heavens. Or at least the UFC octagon, where these two big dudes are set to settle their long-standing rivalry after years of missed opportunities.

“It’s one of the best pairings in the history of the UFC,” Washington Post fight analyst Patrick Wyman wrote this week. “Cormier and Jones are polar opposites in personality. They fit easily into a good guy-bad guy dichotomy, with the two-time Olympian, dorky dad, and consummate grinder Cormier playing the hero to Jones’s effortlessly talented, edgy, bad-boy villain.”

And although he’s the current champ, Cormier is the fighter coming in with the most to prove. He’s lost to Jones before, in January 2015, and it had many wondering if that was it. But when Jones got into legal trouble, Cormier got his shot at the top again and seized it by beating Anthony Johnson. He’s held the belt now since May 23, 2015, successfully defending it against Alexaander Gustafsson and Johnson. Cormier was supposed to fight Jones last year, but Jones was dinged for a failed drug test and was sentenced to a year suspension.

Cormier is not the same fighter he was back then. He’s more confident. He’s more experienced. He’s no longer dwelling on a his hatred of Jones.

“I’ve allowed myself to let go of that thought: ‘Why am I so disappointed in him?’” Cormier told Wyman during a recent lunch break from his other job as an MMA analyst for Fox. “Why was I so upset when he was throwing everything away? It shouldn’t matter to me. When I was finally able to let that go, it freed me.”

Jones has said he’s also a changed man, having cleaned up his act and vowing to stay on the right side of both the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and the law. But don’t be fooled: Neither man has left their beef go.

Just this week, Jones taunted Cormier for fighting in “the wrong era.”

“[Cormier] just so happened to come into the sport, he’s 39 years old and he’s [messing] with a guy who’s in his prime,” Jones said (via MMA Fighting), speaking of himself. “That guy who honestly believes that it’s his era and does everything in his power to make sure it’s his era.”

Cormier shot back quickly, telling reporters, “This is my era. I win Saturday night, and I’m the greatest fighter ever.”

Saturday’s card will be about more than just Cormier and Jones. There are two other titles on the line, including the welterweight strap between champ Tyron Woodley and No. 1 contender Demian Maia. The women will also have a title fight for the featherweight belt when former Ronda Rousey foe Cris “Cyborg” Justino takes on Tonya Evinger. Rounding out the card are Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone and Jimi Manuwa vs. Vokan Oezdemir, all of whom rank in the Top 6 of their respective divisions.

Make sure to bookmark this page for live, round-by-round analysis from Patrick Wyman and color commentary from Marissa Payne.

Here’s the full card. (All times are ET and all fights are three rounds unless indicated otherwise.)

MAIN CARD, 10 p.m., Pay-per-view

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones (five-round title fight)

Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia (five-round title fight)

Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger (five-round title fight)

Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone

Jimi Manuwa vs. Vokan Oezdemir

PRELIMS, 8 p.m., FXX

Ricardo Lamas vs. Jason Knight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Renan Barao

Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega

Andre Fili vs. Calvin Kattar

EARLY PRELIMS, 6:30 p.m., UFC Fight Pass

Kailin Curran vs. Alexandra Albu

Eric Shelton vs. Jarred Brooks

Joshua Burkman vs. Drew Dober

