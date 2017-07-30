

Twins Manager Paul Molitor takes Jaime Garcia out of the game Friday. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

With a stretch run and possible postseason berth in mind, the New York Yankees made a move ahead of baseball’s trade deadline Monday, acquiring pitcher Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins.

The left-handed starter, whom the Twins had acquired from the Atlanta Braves on July 24, brings postseason experience to the rotation. In exchange, the Twins will receive right-handed prospect Zack Littell and left-handed prospect Dietrich Enns as well as cash from the Yankees.

The Bombers, who lead Boston by a half-game in the American League East, may not be finished, either, with a number of reports saying that a trade for Oakland starter Sonny Gray is impending.

Garcia, 31, is 5-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 119 2/3 innings, but it’s his postseason experience that may have convinced the Yankees to get him. He spent his first eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and was 62-45 with a 3.57 ERA. In seven postseason starts, he has a 3.94 ERA and a 0-3 record.

Garcia, who will be a free agent after the season, bolsters a rotation that lost Michael Pineda to Tommy John surgery.