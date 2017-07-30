

Allen Iverson was a no-show Sunday in Dallas. (Michael Hickey/BIG3/Getty Images)

The Big3 basketball league says it is in investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexpected absence of Allen Iverson from a game Sunday in Dallas.

Iverson is the coach and captain of 3’s Company, which was scheduled to play team Power. DerMarr Johnson, who played for four NBA teams from 2000 to 2008, filled in as captain and coach Sunday, according to the league’s news release.

Earlier this month, the NBA Hall of Famer decided against playing in Philadelphia, where he played 12 NBA seasons, due to health concerns. The league was heavily criticized for not announcing the decision before tip-off, with the only forewarning coming from Iverson’s own Instagram account, on which he posted a message about half an hour before the games began.

At the time, the league’s creator, rapper Ice Cube, said the decision was “disappointing to everybody, including myself,” but said doctors had told Iverson not to get out of bed, “and he came anyway.”

Iverson also has battled alcohol and gambling problems in the past, but there has been no indication of a relapse.