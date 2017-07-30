The Seattle Seahawks opened training camp without Malik McDowell, the defensive tackle who was their top NFL draft pick in April, because of injuries they say he suffered in a vehicular accident.

Asked whether McDowell, the No. 35 overall pick in the second round, could miss the season, Coach Pete Carroll told reporters, “We’ll see. I don’t know that.”

McDowell suffered a concussion and facial injuries in an ATV accident, the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and the Seattle Times reported, and the team indicated that he was staying at home in Michigan “under the care of physicians there.”

McDowell tweeted in response to their statement that he is “doing well” and expects “to rejoin my teammates in Seattle in the next few days. My injury is not life or career threatening, as some have speculated. I am grateful for the support I have received from the seahawks organization, my doctors and my family. You will see me back on the field in the near future.”

The Seahawks said in their statement that their medical personnel were “in constant communication” with his physicians. “Unfortunately, Malik McDowell was involved in a vehicular accident in which he suffered an injury during the NFL break period. As a precautionary measure, Malik has remained back in Michigan under the care of physicians there,” the statement said. “Our medical people have been in constant communication with his physicians and have been monitoring the situation.

“At this point, it is important for Malik to stay at home and rest. We consider this a long-term relationship and will do whatever is in the best interest of Malik. We look forward to Malik’s return to Seattle and will update you with any changes.”

McDowell, who is from Detroit and played at Michigan State, was placed on the reserve/did not report list. In late May, he signed a $6.9 million contract that included $3.198 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.2 million, $1.5 million, $1.9 million and $2.2 million over the next four seasons.