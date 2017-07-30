

Chris Christie seems to attract boos no matter which ballpark he visits. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Chris Christie continues to make bizarre headlines from major league ballparks. Earlier this month, the New Jersey governor took heat from Mets fans at Citi Field after catching a foul ball. On Sunday, Christie took time out of the Cubs game he was viewing at Miller Park to confront a Chicago fan who had reportedly been heckling the politician.

“You’re a big shot,” Christie tells the fan.

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

Christie has been getting “razzed” — as WISN 12’s Ben Hutchison, who first reported the incident, said — by more than just baseball fans in recent months. According to a July poll by Monmouth University, Christie’s approval rating had fallen to 15 percent after his infamous July 4 “Beachgate” incident in which the Newark Star-Ledger published photos of the governor with his family enjoying a beach closed to the public amid a statewide government shutdown.

“That’s the way it goes,” Christie said at the time. “Run for governor, and you can have the residence.”

[Chris Christie enjoyed a closed beach, then got flamed. But he definitely did not get a tan.]

