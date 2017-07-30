

Former Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari made a poor decision during an international tuneup Sunday. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

The Los Angeles Clippers’ top offseason acquisition, forward Danilo Gallinari, gave his new team a scare Sunday. The Italian player, who had been with the Denver Nuggets since the 2010-11 season before signing with Los Angeles this summer, was reportedly taken to a hospital in Italy following an incident that occurred during an international friendly.

Gallinari, who plays for the Italian national team, jostled with a Netherlands player during a free-throw attempt. The two then engaged in a pushing match that quickly escalated. Gallinari threw a hard right before the fight could be broken up by teammates, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski‏ reported that Gallinari suffered a right thumb injury as a result of his punch.

Sources: Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari has suffered right thumb injury, but expected to be ready for training camp. No surgery expected. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2017

Here’s video of the altercation:

Full vid of Gallinari fight pic.twitter.com/21lDeZyZmO — Alexander Chernykh (@chernykh) July 30, 2017

Gallinari was playing with Italy in preparation for next month’s EuroBasketball — FIBA’s all-European championship tournament, which is scheduled for August 31-September 17, and takes places once every four years. Twenty-four teams will play in four groups hosted in Finland, Israel, Romania and Turkey, with the top teams advancing to the elimination rounds in Istanbul.

Italy will now be without Gallinari, one of only three NBA players on its roster, for the entirety of the tournament as he prepares for camp with the Clippers.

