

Rob Ninkovich retires with the fifth-most sacks in Patriots history. (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

There was a significant announcement Sunday at the New England Patriots’ training camp, an event of such importance that Coach Bill Belichick pushed back a staff meeting and sat on the floor as seats in the media room filled.

The occasion was the retirement announcement of Rob Ninkovich, the team’s 33-year-old defensive end who has won two Super Bowls with the team. Belichick introduced Ninkovich, calling him one of the most unselfish players he had ever coached.

A fifth-round pick out of Purdue, Ninkovich, who played for the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins before joining the Patriots in 2009, told the assembled staff, players and media that it was time to listen to his body and call it a career. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but after 11 seasons and 19 years playing football it’s time for me to walk away.”

Bill Belichick (sitting on the floor) is pushing back a 12:30 p.m. staff meeting to stick around Rob Ninkovich retirement presser. pic.twitter.com/R35usFu9ED — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 30, 2017

His decision comes as no surprise; he’d been missing from camp for what Belichick had said were personal reasons. He leaves with 46 career sacks, fifth most in Patriots history.

“It’s been such a blessing and a heck of a run,” Ninkovich said. “I’m so grateful for the Patriots organization.”

460 Tackles. 46 Sacks. 5 INTs. 10 Forced Fumbles. 14 Fumble Recoveries. 2 TDs. 2x Super Bowl Champion. Thank you, Rob Ninkovich. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YqdVdVqwvM — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 30, 2017

His retirement opens a spot opposite Trey Flowers, most likely for Kony Ealy, a second-round draft pick the Patriots picked up from Carolina in a trade during the offseason.

Ninkovich didn’t reveal his immediate plans, but said he was excited to be able to tailgate for a change. “If you see me out there,” he said, “I like ice water. Just kidding.”

