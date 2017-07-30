Either Stephen Curry is having a little fun with the absurdity of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ drama involving Kyrie Irving and LeBron James or he has become an expert troll.

Curry and Irving, who reportedly wants to escape James’s shadow via a trade out of Cleveland, hit the dance floor during Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes’s wedding reception, and Curry’s moves were evocative of those of a certain King James, who has shared his finest workout jams on Instagram and whose Cavs are 1-2 against Curry’s Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

First, let’s have a look at Steph trying his best to appear ferocious, with Irving offering his approval.

Steph making fun of LeBron's workout video with Kyrie egging him on (via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/fBj7idGzWA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 30, 2017

Terrifying, right? Well, it kind of was when James did it.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Note that the same song, “First Day Out” by Tee Grizzley, is playing in both videos.

Maybe this was all harmless fun and it will come to nothing, but as the Cavs teeter on the verge of becoming the offseason’s juiciest soap opera, it probably isn’t going to help.

